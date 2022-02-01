The Paris Junior College Dragons got their spring softball season started on the right foot with a weekend sweep of Galveston College, winning the games 7-5 and 9-0.
The first game of the double-header started out as a low-scoring affair, with neither team finding many runs. Through three innings the score was 1-1, but the game up to that point had largely been dictated by the pitching of both teams.
For PJC, freshman and North Lamar graduate Jaycie Hall had a stellar season debut on the mound, striking out the side in the second inning, and ultimately finishing the day with 10 strikeouts.
“Jaycie went out and threw extremely well,” PJC coach Shelby Shelton said. “Her performance has us very excited for what she can accomplish this season.”
Offensively, the game was blown wide open by the Dragons in the fourth inning, and it all started with a two-out RBI single by another North Lamar alum, Reagan Richardson. Richardson’s single opened the floodgates, and her RBI was followed by a two-RBI double by Jessika Roberts and another RBI hit by Brenda Sanchez.
The inning was capped off by two more runs, as Sanchez and Bailey Willoughby scored on passed balls.
Galveston College answered back with four runs in the sixth, including two a home run, but PJC closer Stephanie Chico entered the game in the seventh inning and nipped Galveston’s comeback hopes in the bud, making quick work of them with a pair of strikeouts and an easy popout.
“Chico came out and pitched phenomenally there at the end,” Shelton said. “She’s our returner, and she’s got the experience of pitching in a lot of big games for us, and you could see that experience in the way she pitched.”
While the first game had some drama, the second game of the double-header was all Dragons.
The key to the win was the dominant pitching of Richardson, who recorded a complete game one-hit shutout.
“Reagan was in the zone, and you could tell right out of the gate that she was ready to go,” Shelton said. “The one hit she allowed was the very first batter of the game, and then she didn’t give up another hit the rest of the way.”
PJC got on the scoreboard early, as a first-inning double by Sanchez scored Roberts, and then Sanchez was able to round home plate immediately after thanks to a triple by Taylor Thompson.
After that, the runs just kept coming.
“We have a lot of depth in our offense,” Shelton said. “It might take some time to figure out where everyone fits, but we have the potential to put some runs on the board.”
The final runs came on a two-run home run by Isa Smit, who went yard in her first at-bat back from a torn ACL she suffered in the first week of practice in August.
“That was really cool to see,” Shelton said. “She’s worked so hard to get back there, and to see her get that in her very first at-bat back was great and it was a great moment for the team.
