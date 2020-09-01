The Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team came out ready to play on Friday, as the team easily handled Yantis in straight sets, winning 25-21, 25-12, 25-9.
Ayanna Smith finished the match with a team-high 14 kills. Madison Gaddis had five kills, three digs and two aces. Kellie Welch finished with four kills and two blocks.
Kyira Scott had 15 assists and four aces for the match, both team highs. Alanna Harris had five digs. Braylin Craig had two kills and six assists, Shelby Eudy had two aces on 11 for 11 serving and Harmony Haagenson added two kills.
