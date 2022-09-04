IMG_9744.jpeg

Honey Grove Warrior Deon Morris runs the ball against Frost in Friday’s blowout victory.

 Paige Banker/Special to The Paris News

The Honey Grove Warriors didn’t waste any time getting on the board in their matchup with the Frost Polar Bears on Friday, forcing a safety almost immediately. Within minutes, the lead had ballooned further. And as it would turn out, that was only the beginning.

The Warriors put on an offensive showcase Friday night, demolishing their opponents en route to a 52-0 blowout victory.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

