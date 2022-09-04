The Honey Grove Warriors didn’t waste any time getting on the board in their matchup with the Frost Polar Bears on Friday, forcing a safety almost immediately. Within minutes, the lead had ballooned further. And as it would turn out, that was only the beginning.
The Warriors put on an offensive showcase Friday night, demolishing their opponents en route to a 52-0 blowout victory.
Only minutes after the safety, Honey Grove freshman Ryelan Morris found the endzone from roughly 45 yards out.
Frost’s next possession ended almost immediately with a turnover, and after that it only took a single play for them to score again, as Deon Morris found paydirt for his team’s second touchdown.
Not even five minutes into the game, and Honey Grove led 16-0.
“It was a great team win,” head coach Shane Fletcher said. “We didn’t make the mistakes that cropped up for us last week. The offense was really firing on all cylinders.”
From that opening deluge, points continued to pile on. Deon Morris would go on to score another touchdown later in the game, younger brother Ryelan would add two more touchdowns as well, and Lucas Morrison and Hudson Stroud each found the endzone too.
So effective was the offense that they never had to punt the ball away.
Deon Morris finished the game with a team-best 169 rushing yards, while Ryelan added 130. Hudson Stroud picked up 23 yards on the ground, and also finished with an 8-yard reception.
And the defense was key in what made the offense so effective, Fletcher added.
“Those guys were swarming to the ball all night long; they got after it,” he said. “That really fed into our offense because we were getting the ball with some really good field position a lot of the time.”
Levi Beavers led the team with 14 tackles, Peter Krahn had nine and Stroud and Antonio Torres each finished with eight.
Torres and Jarrmez Daniels each also came away with fumble recoveries for the Warriors.
As the lead continued to grow, the hometown Honey Grove faithful got more and more electric, which Fletcher said only inflamed his team further.
“The crowd was great,” he said. “Seeing all those people come out really energized us and lit a spark.”
Fletcher said the game marks a massive improvement from their loss the prior week.
“The growth just from last week to this week has been immense,” he said. “I think that when all is said and done, this could be a really good football team.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.