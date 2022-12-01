The North Lamar Pantherettes stepped on to the court Tuesday night against another opponent from district 13–5A. Having already beaten Greenville and Sherman twice, the Pantherettes took their aims at Denison, a team that put up 93 points against Caddo Mills a week earlier.
Thanks to some tremendous defense the Pantherettes got the victory 56–54. The game was as back and forth as the score indicated as well. North Lamar trailed by six early in the game thanks to a couple of three pointers from Denison.
The second quarter, though, was a different story. North Lamar sophomore Roselyn Spencer scored 12 of her team’s 17 points in the quarter. It started with a steal near mid court from Hannah Kent. Taking one dribble, she fired a dart over the outstretched hands of a defender and right into the arms of Spencer for an easy layup. It wasn’t just Spencer, though, Cydnie Malone played a huge part in that quarter as well. Malone had a blocked shot, a steal and several rebounds that helped get North Lamar a lead at the half.
“We had the lead a little bit, but we needed to hang on and push through,” Spencer said after the game. “Denison is a really physical team. It was a battle.”
North Lamar flipped the score and took a six point lead into the break. Denison only made two three pointers in the first half. They knocked down six in the second half. The Pantherettes didn’t match them with the three point shot but they did match them with the intensity and the scoring.
North Lamar pushed their lead out to as much as 11 points in the second half. Once again it started on the defensive side of the ball. Steals and turnovers led to easy transition baskets on the offensive side.
“Defensively, we knew they could shoot,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “We really worked on defense…and if they were going to make their shots, they were going to have to earn it instead of us just giving it to them.”
In the third quarter, Cydnie Malone led the team with nine points. In the fourth it was Maddie Walters with her eight points. Perhaps the play of the game, though, came on the defensive side.
The Pantherettes watched Denison knock down three straight triples in under a minute to tie the game with 1:20 to play in the fourth. Hannah Kent knocked down a free throw with twenty seconds left.
Denison took control of the ball and had a chance to take the lead for the first time since the second quarter. As a Denison player drove to the basket, Malone stood her ground and took a charging foul that gave North Lamar the ball back. Spencer knocked down another free throw and the Pantherettes won the game.
For the game Spencer finished with 18 points. Maddie Walters also finished with 18. Cydnie Malone had 11 points. Alee Andrews had four. Hannah Kent scored three and Natalie Washington two.
