Two Paris powerlifters ensured they’ll not just take part in the state meet this week, but also left an indelible mark on the regional tournament when Wildcat Jakovi Dabbs broke a regional record that has stood for nearly 20 years.
Dabbs pulled away early at the meet with a first place guarantee. On his third and final deadlift attempt of the day, Dabbs set the regional deadlift record for his weightclass when he lifted 465 pounds, besting the previous record of 460 that has stood since 2002.
In total, Dabbs lifted 1,070 pounds, including 370 on his squat and 235 pounds on his benchpress.
Also making it to the state meet is Keshawn Wallace, the regional champion in his weight class as well.
Wallace lifted 570 pounds on his squat, 345 in his bench and 540 in his deadlift for a total of 1,455 pounds.
