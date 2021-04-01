In the roughly 20 years that North Lamar has fielded a girls soccer team, they’ve never hoisted an area championship trophy. Until now, that is.
On Tuesday, the Pantherettes downed Sabine 2-1 to reach the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Though the score was close, the Pantherettes did a good job of maintaining possession and controlling the pace of the game throughout. And when Sabine did have extended drives into North Lamar’s territory, the Pantherettes’ back line did a good job of stifling them.
And when the Sabine attackers were able to get through North Lamar’s defense, goalie Aveonia Allen shut down several shots.
“She was great, just as she always is,” head coach Michael Pointer said of Allen’s performance in goal.
The team’s first goal came roughly 12 minutes into the game, when sophomore Maddie Walters received a pinpoint pass from senior Ashley Trenchard, and pocketed the ball into the back of the net.
Walters would then score North Lamar’s second goal roughly midway through the second half with an excellently-placed shot into the top corner of the net.
“She’s just such a competitor, and you see that whether she’s playing basketball, track or soccer,” Pointer said. “She’s always going all-out, and it energizes her teammates.”
Pointer became emotional when talking about the history made by this year’s Pantherette team.
“These kids have worked their butts off all year long,” he said. “Last year was hard on everyone, but this team deserves all the success. They’re just a great group of kids.”
