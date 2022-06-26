At Prairiland High School in Pattonville, the baseball program has always had a proud tradition. Winning on the diamond isn’t just a goal amongst the Patriots, but an expectation. And yet, even compared to the countless great seasons the baseball team has enjoyed, one season stands out above the rest: the 1986 state championship team.
In the years leading up to the 1986 season, the Patriots had done well for themselves, winning a handful of district championships and establishing themselves as a team with immense potential. They hadn’t to that point been able to put things together in the form of a deep, extended playoff run, but they all knew they had the potential to shine
Headed into 1986, the Patriots were loaded with senior talent, with more than a few of those seniors having already demonstrated All-State caliber skill. The Patriots knew they had as good a chance as anyone to be the last team standing.
“I started on varsity as a freshmen, and we’d won district every year, all the way up,” said John Dusenberry, the team’s catcher and one of the many rising seniors headed into the 1986 campaign. “Back then, winning district was huge, because the playoffs weren’t what they are now. Back then, only district champs made the playoffs.”
Among the Patriots’ veteran leadership were players like Dusenberry, Scott Scudder, Joel Ballard, Chris Sparks, Craig Burns, Heath Kennedy and Mike Connot — but they were far from the only veterans on the squad. In total, the 1986 team featured 11 seniors, and eight of the nine starters were seniors.
“We had some terrific athletes on that team,” senior Jeff Morrison said. “I firmly believe that was one of the best high school infields I’ve ever seen.”
On the mound, the Patriots were led by Scudder and Mike Blackburn, both of whom were steady as they came.
Scudder set himself apart, though, as one of the top pitching prospects in the entire nation. MLB and college scouts were regular sights at Prairiland’s games to see what Scudder was made of.
“It made us a bit nervous at first, but after awhile we stopped even noticing them, because it just became normal,” Morrison said. “It even kind of started to loosen us up. Some of the guys would joke and say stuff like, ‘Oh, they’re here to see me. Don’t worry, y’all.’”
“It was never all about me,” Scudder added. “We were a team, a cohesive unit. We had a ton of talented guys on the team.”
When the season started, it didn’t take long to become apparent that the Patriots had something special brewing. Win after win piled up, and the one loss the Patriots suffered in the preseason would prove to be the only one they’d go on to suffer all year.
Morrison pointed to one win in particular — a 30-3 annihilation of Commerce in the preseason — as one of the first signs that they were legitimate title contenders.
When the Patriots got to district play, things tightened up. In a district alongside teams like North Lamar, Mount Vernon, Clarksville, Daingerfield and DeKalb — all of whom were dangerous, talented teams in their own right.
“It’s like they say: to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Dusenberry said. “I honestly think Mt. Vernon was the best team we played all year.”
Things gelled for the Patriots, and they showed that they could win any type of game, be it a low-scoring pitcher’s duel or a high-scoring slugfest.
“We had games that we won 3-1, and then we had games we won 10-6,” Morrison said. “There really was no easy way to beat us.”
The bats were electric for Prairiland, as was the pitching. And behind the pitchers was a defense far beyond what most high schoolers are capable of, with Sparks and Ballard each demonstrating a keen ability to turn double plays as the team’s second and third basemen.
There were some nailbiters along the way, but the Patriots finished off district play as undefeated champions, and they quickly turned their attention to the postseason and set their sights on loftier goals.
They opened the playoffs against Linden-Kildare, who they beat handily. After that, though, every round was a battle.
“It was different back then, because each playoff round was just a single game,” Scudder said. “You didn’t have these 2-of-3 series like there are today. … I’d say that did put more pressure on you to be on top of your game.”
The area round saw Prairiland face off against Mineola, a win punctuated by a Dusenberry home run. Other teams on the playoff run included Wills Point and then Waco-Connelly to send them to the state semifinals.
In the state semifinals, the Patriots faced Medina Valley. Trailing late, Scudder showed he was more than just a pitcher, hitting a home run bomb of his own to give his team the lead and ultimately send them to the championship against Brownsboro.
Blackburn got the start in the state title game, but Brownsboro was able to jump out to a quick early lead, necessitating an early pitching change by head coach Bill Scudder.
The coach surprised all in attendance by putting in freshman Jack Kindle, who hadn’t seen much pitching action throughout the entire season.
The move worked out, though, and Kindle was able to largely contain Brownsboro’s bats.
“He couldn’t throw the hardest, but he was able to throw strikes and get the other team to ground out and fly out,” Dusenberry said.
“It’s amazing,” Scudder said, recalling Kindle’s performance. “To go into the biggest game of your life as a freshman like that and to do what he did showed some real mental toughness.”
The decision to put Kindle in spoke volumes not just about the freshman, but about the coach, Morrison added.
“Coach Scudder was probably the most knowledgeable coach I ever played for,” he said. “He just always seemed to know what to do. … And the important thing is that he taught us how to play the right way. He taught us about life. … Part of the reason we played so hard is that nobody wanted to let Coach Scudder down. … Now, whenever I’m coaching or talking baseball, I still think to myself, ‘Is this something that Coach Scudder would’ve done?’”
“Playing for my dad was a really special experience,” Scott Scudder said. “I was his son, but he loved each and every kid on that team.”
Bolstered by Kindle’s inspired effort on the mound, Prairiland’s bats came alive, and the two teams were soon locked in a battle after the Pats had trailed 3-0 after the top of the first inning.
By the time the final inning rolled around, the Patriots led 7-4. Kindle finished the game off by inducing a pop-out in the outfield, and the celebration was on.
The team leapt up and down for joy, hugging and cheering, but for many players, the magnitude didn’t fully sink in until the bus ride back into Lamar County.
“When we got to the Evergreen Cemetery, and all up and down the road, there were tons and tons of people waiting to cheer us on as the bus drove past,” Morrison said. “That moment still gives me chills to think about.”
“It really hit me then, like, ‘Woah. We’re not just out here playing for ourselves,’” Scudder added. “We realized that we had this whole community behind us. It was really special.”
Since then, more great teams have come and gone through the proud baseball program at Prairiland. Yet none have matched the dominance, or captured the glory, the way the 1986 squad did.
“It’s a part of all of us now,” Morrison said. “It’s part of our identities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.