The game was tight until the final quarter of action, but in the end Edwards produced 24 points, seven steals and six assists in the win to leave with game top honors.

“She’s tough. (Edwards) Everybody is starting to game plan around her. I like her because she is humble and she listens, and does everything we ask her to do,” said Clarksville coach Broderick Gaffney. “She's young and obviously she's still got a lot to learn being a freshman. But at the end of the day, she's leading the team in points and assists, and she's doing everything that I ask of her. She is a very unselfish player. Sometimes I have to tell her to shoot, she's too passive.”

