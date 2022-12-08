The game was tight until the final quarter of action, but in the end Edwards produced 24 points, seven steals and six assists in the win to leave with game top honors.
“She’s tough. (Edwards) Everybody is starting to game plan around her. I like her because she is humble and she listens, and does everything we ask her to do,” said Clarksville coach Broderick Gaffney. “She's young and obviously she's still got a lot to learn being a freshman. But at the end of the day, she's leading the team in points and assists, and she's doing everything that I ask of her. She is a very unselfish player. Sometimes I have to tell her to shoot, she's too passive.”
Clarksville held a 19-16 advantage at the half, but the Lady Patriots charged back in period three, deadlocking the game at 25-25 when Skylar Johnson recorded an old-fashioned three point play at the 4:21 mark. Johnson was key in Prairiland remaining in the game, as she scored a game high 15 points for the Lady Patriots, including 11 in the second half.
Edwards answered for Clarksville with a steal and layup, followed by a coast to coast layup at the 2:46 mark, putting Gaffney's team ahead 29-25. Following a bucket from Johnson to once again close the gap to two points, 29-27. McKenzie Reynolds banked in a three pointer from the left corner, handing the Lady Tigers a 32-27 advantage with 1:09 remaining in the period, before Clarksville would move to the final frame holding a three point lead at 32-29.
The Lady Tigers scored the first six points of the fourth with Legacy Booker scoring on a put-back before Edwards scored off the break, and then recorded a steal and layup in a span of six seconds to extend the Lady Tigers lead to 38-29. A pair of free throws from Johnson with 5:23 remaining in the game drew Prairiland to within 38-31.
A beautiful feed from Reynolds to Booker on the break for a bucket increased the Lady Tigers lead to 40-31.
With Prairiland forced to foul down the stretch, a pair of free throws from Aire Owens and another Edwards bucket at the 1:31 mark, gave Gaffney's troops their greatest advantage of the game at 44-31. White hammered in a three pointer with 53 ticks remaining for the final Prairiland points, while Mariela Resendiz added a charity shot for the Lady Tigers to close out scoring in the game with 8.1 seconds left.
“It was pretty much an effort. We came out, and because we played them and beat them twice already, we thought it was going to be an easy game, but they came out ready to win,” Gaffney said. “So I just had to up the tempo, and make them go up full court.”
Booker followed Edwards in scoring for the Lady Tigers with eight points and Owens produced six points. White and May contributed six points each for the Lady Patriots.
Clarksville will be in action Thursday at noon when Gaffney’s team faces Pleasant Grove at the 2022 Gunslinger Tournament at New Boston High School. The event will run through Saturday.
“This win is a good momentum builder. We’re fixing to go play some good teams, and this is a good confidence booster because we haven't had a lot of confidence with the season going up and down, and this coming back home and getting a good win should be something we can ride into the next game with,” Gaffney said.
