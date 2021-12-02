The North Lamar Pantherettes jumped out to an early lead and they never looked back as they beat the Prairiland Lady Patriots 59-26. North Lamar led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter and 32-10 at the break.
“All in all, coming out early instead of starting late was a positive for us,” North Lamar head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “That was something we haven’t done yet. So that put us moving in the right direction of where we want to be.”
The Pantherettes took advantage of turnovers and miscues which led to easy transition baskets on the other side.
“We let their defensive intensity kind of back us down a little bit,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “They’re great on the defensive end of the floor…. they’re going to be active, and it got to us a little bit. We didn’t do our job of taking care of the ball or executing what we were supposed to execute.”
North Lamar extended their lead early in the second quarter to 24-4 after back-to-back three pointers from Cydnie Malone and Maddie Walters. Abi Farmer did have a pair of baskets at the end of the half for Prairiland to cut the lead down to 32-10. Farmer scored six of her team high 12 points in the second quarter.
North Lamar picked up the second half where they left off. The defensive pressure that led to fast breaks. The first play of the third quarter was a shot block by Lauren Dority that led to a score on the other end. Seven different players scored for the Pantherettes and everyone got playing time.
“You never know what’s going to happen with the season,” Tisdell said. “For us to get those minutes (from the bench) and to get quality minutes…..that’s big time that you can sub those players in and the flow of the game kind of stays where it was.”
North Lamar was led in scoring by Hutton Pointer with 11 points. Roselyn Spencer and Logan Dority each had 10 points. Maddie Walters finished with nine. Cydnie Malone had eight points. Lauren Dority had seven and Mylee Nottingham finished with four.
Besides Farmer’s 12 points for Prairiland, the Lady Pats got five points from Kirsten Bridges, four from Chloe VanDeaver, three from Marlie Eppler and two from Ryleigh Mayer.
