The Paris Ladycats dug an early hole and could never recover Friday night as they fell to Pittsburg 56–44 at home. Paris never held the lead in the game, despite multiple opportunities to do so.
Pittsburg jumped out to an early 9–2 lead on the Ladycats. Paris battled back thanks in part to Quiniya Savage and Nya Williams. Each scored six points in the first quarter. Paris tied the game at 13 before Pittsburg ended the quarter on a 5–3 run.
Little did fans know that was a sign of things to come. Both teams struggled in the second quarter, although Pittsburg was able to stretch out their lead to six points at the half. Paris dominated the glass in the half, however. The Ladycats pulled down 21 rebounds with 12 of them coming on the offensive glass. Paris couldn’t take advantage though, as they missed 22 shots in the half.
The third quarter played out like a rollercoaster. Paris scored the first six points to tie the game at 29. Pittsburg responded, though, as they scored the next 10 points. It was a Jazz Dangerfield 3-pointer halfway through the quarter that stopped the bleeding. Dangerfield scored eight of the final nine Paris points in the quarter to cut the lead down to five.
In the fourth quarter, with a 45–41 lead, the Lady Pirates broke the game open with a 11–0 run. The pressure shown by the Lady Pirates defense was too much as Paris turned the ball over 17 times in the second half. These turnovers often led to easy baskets on the other end.
The Ladycats only managed six points in the fourth quarter and four of them came at the charity stripe. Dangerfield led the team with 14 points. Savage finished the game with 11 points for Paris. Nya Williams finished with eight points. Keshanti Gordon had six. Both Jakiya Williams and Asia Johnson finished with two and Lataria King had one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.