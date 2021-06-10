For the last four years, Hiyadeja Moore has been a part of the Paris Ladycats basketball coaching staff. Starting in the coming season, she’ll officially take the reins as head coach.
Moore has spent 16 years coaching, with most of her experience coming while in Oklahoma. She spent a number of years coaching at Eisenhower High School, and then enjoyed a sizable stint coaching the Haworth Lady Lions before arriving in Paris.
“I’ve had a number of athletes go on to play D1 college ball, and one even played professionally overseas,” Moore said.
Though this coming year will be her first officially holding the position of the team’s head coach, Moore served as the interim head coach through the entirety of last season, as former head coach Jeff Chapman passed away early in the season following a battle with cancer.
Moore said she likes to coach teams to play an up-tempo style with an emphasis on man-to-man defense, but added that it’s always important to adjust styles based on the identity of that year’s team. When it comes to this coming year’s Ladycats, Moore said, the team’s identity will lie in its defense.
“These girls are at their best when they’re getting after it and using their defense to create their offense,” she said. “We’ve got kids with speed and with a whole lot of hustle.”
Last year the Ladycats narrowly missed out on a playoff spot, but Moore said she believes there could be big things in store for this year’s squad.
“We’re losing (senior Quiniya Savage) and that hurts because she was our leading scorer and rebounder and just played with so much heart,” Moore said. “But on the other hand, we’re returning four starters who are going to have even more experience and chemistry together, and almost our entire bench is coming back too.”
Moore said that one of the ways she wants to help build up the girls basketball program at Paris High is by getting girls involved at a young age.
“I want to start reaching out to kids at Crockett (Elementary School) and at the junior high,” she said. “Get kids involved at a young age, similar to (youth basketball program) Little Dribblers. … That way when they get to high school, the foundation is there and they’re excited about basketball.”
But though Moore has experience coaching successful programs, and is confident that the Ladycats have all the makings of a playoff-caliber team, she said the most rewarding part of coaching isn’t found in the wins, but in the relationships formed with her players.
“The most rewarding part is when you hear from players years after they’ve graduated and they tell you that you made an impact on them,” Moore said. “When a player sends you a picture of their baby — that’s the best payday.
“Though sometimes as a coach I can be hard on them, I really love them, and that’s the best part of the job.”
