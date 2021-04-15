The Prairiland Lady Patriots’ dominating doubles duo of Hannah Murdock and TJ Folse blitzed through the district tennis tournament on Monday and Tuesday, taking first place and ensuring a spot in the regional tournament.
The top seed heading into the tournament, Folse and Murdock came into the event with a dominating 10-1 record on the season.
“They’re definitely a dynamic pair,” Prairiland head tennis coach Vickie Chapman said. “They’ve both got incredibly strong serves and really smart placement of their shots. They can come across the court and get balls that most players can’t. And then with their size, they’re able to really exert their will at the net.”
After a bye in the first round, the pair opened the district tournament up with an emphatic 6-0, 6-0 win over Rains. In their second match of the event, they downed the Chisum duo of Carly Bell and Emmy Williams of Chisum, who would go on to finish third at the event.
And in the final match, they beat a duo of Edgewood players 6-4, 6-1.
Both Murdock and Folse are accustomed to success at the district level; in their sophomore seasons, Murdock placed first in singles, and Folse placed first in doubles, that time with older sister Caitlyn Folse.
“I hate that Covid struck last year, because I really felt like TJ and Caitlyn had a shot at going to state,” Chapman said.
Also placing highly for Prairiland was Marietta Hamill, who finished third in singles play. As a whole, the team finished second in points behind only Edgewood.
Folse and Murdock will compete in the regional tournament April 27-28.
