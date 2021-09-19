With a handful of players sidelined due to injuries and other reasons, the Honey Grove Warriors knew they’d have their work cut out for them Friday against 3A Callisburg. It ultimately proved to be too much to handle, as Honey Grove fell 35-7. However, the game was closer than the score might suggest.
It was the Warriors who got on the scoreboard first. Freshman Dreightan Pratt, who had only recently been called up from the junior varsity squad, returned the opoening kickoff roughly 60 yards to start his team off already in Callisburg’s redzone.
From there, it was a simple matter of quarterback Hudson Stroud connecting with receiver Levi Beavers, and the Warriors claimed a quick 7-0 lead.
Callisburg answered right back with a touchdown on their opening drive, but then they wouldn’t score again until the waning moments of the first half.
“Going into halftime, we were only down 15-7,” Honey Grove coach Glen Schuelke said.
Honey Grove found itself with opportunities to score, getting into Callisburg territory and even further, though coming up short each time.
One one such drive, sophomore Deon Morris caught a screen pass from Stroud and then cut to a hole in the defense for a big 6-yard gain. That drive, which came early in the third quarter, ultimately ended with a fumble.
“We had too many fumbles at key moments when it looked like we were on our way to scoring,” Schuelke said.
Morris, playing without his partner in the backfield — and the team’s leading rusher — Anthanie Whitman, did well at generating the lion’s share of his team’s yardage.
“Deon played really well,” Schuelke said. “He’s a really hard worker and he’s going to get even better.”
Though the Warriors now sit at 1-3, Schuelke said he’s confident his team will see different results come distract play.
“We’ve got a bye this week, which is good,” he said with a chuckle. “Our guys will hopefully get healthy and ready to play, and then we kick off district the week after that. We’ve lost three games, but they’ve been to really good teams. I’m not worried about where we’re at right now.”
