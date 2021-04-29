A wild game with a wild finish unfortunately did not end in the favor of the Detroit Eagles on Wednesday, as the team fell 13-12 in a back-and-forth thriller.
Both teams came out of the gate swinging — literally — and by the end of the first inning, Avinger led 3-2.
Avinger was able to stretch their lead to as many as four in the third inning, but then four Eagle runs in the fourth knotted things right back up. KeAurien Jackson and Lawton Buchanon drove in runs, and then Brayden Greer punctuated the inning with a home run to left field.
The two teams continued to trade runs until the bottom of the seventh, when Avinger scored, down to its last out.
