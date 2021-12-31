Throughout the Red River Valley in 2021, no football team was as explosive or high-scoring as the Cooper Bulldogs. And leading the charge for the team was Colin Ingram: their electrifying, ever-reliable quarterback.
Ingram was truly indispensable to the team’s great success moving the ball this year. Over the course of the season, he racked up 1,106 rushing yards, 482 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. For his tremendous play, he’s been named the All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
Ingram, who grew up in a sports-minded family, began playing football at an extremely early age, first dipping his toes into the game around the age of four, he said.
Even at a young age, he developed a knack for it, and quickly found himself playing against much older competition.
“I’ve pretty much always played up,” he said. “For as long as I can remember I’ve been playing against kids who are like two years older than me.”
Ingram said he’s always been quick, and thus always found himself in the thick of things on the gridiron.
“I’ve always been like the quarterback or running back, and then on defense I’ve always played the same position too,” he said.
Upon arriving at Cooper High School, Ingram quickly became a key piece to the team, though not as a quarterback.For his first two years donning maroon as a Bulldog, he primarily played as a running back, and also often lined up as a slotback to make some key receptions for the team too.
“Cooper is definitely a football school,” Ingram said. “There’s a lot of pride and tradition here, and you know what’s expected of you right away. It means a lot to me to be a part of that. It’s a lot of fun to play in an environment like this, and the community always comes out and is big supporting us, which is great.”
However, after the graduation of quarterback Jaxson McGuire, Ingram readily stepped up to take the reins, and he took to the position like a fish to water.
“I wasn’t surprised with how easily he picked it up,” head coach Rod Castorena said. “Colin has an extremely high IQ for the game, he picks things up really quickly and he’s got a tremendous work ethic. If you ask the kid to do something, he’ll do it — and if he can’t, he won’t stop until he can.”
“I was excited for the opportunity,” Ingram added with a smile. “I’d played it growing up, and I was the backup last year. … My mindset going into the season was that I just wanted to go out and prove myself and help my team win.”
And, Ingram said, the experience as a running back and receiver only helped him quarterback the team even more effectively.
“I really think the experience playing those other positions helped me this year,” he said. “I knew what they were supposed to do while I was still doing my job.”
And as Ingram prepared for his first year at the helm, he knew he’d not only have to adjust to the new position, but also that he’d have to pick up a hefty amount of his team’s yards, as Cooper’s three leaders in total yardage the year prior had all graduated. However, he’s also quick to give credit to his supporting cast of running backs.
“I knew that they were going to look to me to step up in that regard, because we lost some amazing players, and I was lucky to play with those guys as a sophomore,” he said. “But it wasn’t all me. I knew we had a lot of good young guys too, and they all came through.”
The shift to a new position wasn’t effortless by any means, and Castorena said that what impresses him most about Ingram is the work he puts in behind the scenes.
“Colin is a kid who didn’t miss a day in the summer,” the coach said. “He has God-given ability, but then he has maximized that by his work ethic. He has worked extremely hard in the weight room and in all facets of the game to get to where he’s at.”
Out on the field, Ingram poses immediate problems for opposing defenses. He has explosive speed, and even though he wasn’t called upon to pass very often, he proved that when the situation did call for a pass, he was capable of firing passes with pinpoint accuracy.
But what makes him truly lethal is his ability to know just the right thing to do in seemingly every situation.
“A big part of our game is the RPO, the run-pass option,” Castorena said. “Colin is able to read the option so well; you never have to worry about him making a bad decision. He has such a good understanding of how things are supposed to work with our offense.”
“The option is explosive and fast, and it’s very, very hard to defend if you run it right,” Ingram said, “Our coaches did a great job gameplanning, and then we all just went out each day and worked to execute on it.”
Ingram’s abilities were on full display against Alba-Golden. He ran the ball for 238 yards, went 5-for-6 on his passes, and finished the game with four touchdowns. Another game he pointed to as one of his best performances was his team’s win over Whitewright, which saw him run for 170 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
“I was reading the whole picture, and making good decisions,” Ingram said of those games. “Every game is different, and some games are tougher than others because defenses are different, but when things are clicking, it’s really fun.”
It quickly became apparent for the Bulldogs that the 2021 season was a special one. As the season went on, the wins piled up, and most of them weren’t particularly close. When the regular season wrapped up, Cooper was one of only a few dozen teams — across all size classifications — to boast a perfect 10-0 record. And across those 10 wins, the only two that were remotely close were their season-opening win against Grand Saline and their Week 5 win against Celeste.
“It was a great season,” Ingram said. “We all bought in to make it happen. I think the best memories are after games, in the locker rooms. Everyone’s having fun, joking around. We’re like a family, and it’s just really great. I remember after practices, the coaches would tell us to go home, and we wouldn’t want to because we were enjoying just hanging out in the locker room.”
While he’s proud of all that he and his teammates accomplished in 2021, Ingram said he felt like his team was capable of more, as they were eliminated in the area round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Looking ahead to next year, Ingram is determined to make it past the second round, and hopefully make a deep playoff run in his senior campaign.
“It was like a mental block,” Ingram said of his team’s second-round exit. “Once we get over that, I think we’ll be able to go as far as we want. I’m looking forward to next year.”
