As the song says, growing up is hard to do. But that’s exactly what Rivercrest head coach Justin Milton’s Lady Rebels have done this season. Working with a team laden with sophomores and freshmen, Milton has watched his girls grow by leaps and bounds since October, and on Tuesday downed district rival Maud 44-38.
“Every game that we play, our situational awareness grows, which allows us to stay in control in key moments of the game,” Milton said after the game.
The Lady Rebels used a strong second quarter to boost them over the top. Tough defense led to several fast breaks they were able to capitalize on for scores. They outscored the Lady Cardinals 13-2 in the quarter thanks to big plays from freshman Alexis Case and sophomore Logan Huddleston, who netted six points and five points respectively during the quarter and Rivercrest entered the locker room leading 20-13.
Maud came out and applied some pressure after halftime, but the Lady Rebels kept their composure and took care of the ball. Junior post Lauren Hardman snagged several rebounds and scored four points.
Freshman Anna Duvall used her speed and ball handling skills to shake loose for a few layups and Case came up big again, forcing turnovers that she converted to baskets. The third stanza would end with the Lady Rebs still holding on to a slim lead, 34 - 27.
The final 8 minutes was full of grit, hustle and tie balls. Both teams knew how important this game was to keep their playoff hopes alive and both teams showed fierce determination to win. In the end, the Lady Rebels were able to fend off a come-back attempt thanks to good ball security by Huddleston and Selena Kelley. Duvall swished a three and sophomore Macy Childres knocked down a jumper and a free shot. Rivercrest walked away with their fifth win in a row.
The win was much-needed as the Lady Rebels moved to 5-5 in district and have their goals set on a third place slot in district. A win against Detroit next Tuesday will help bolster Rivercrest, and Milton and his girls are keeping their eyes on the prize.
“We are growing as a team everyday and I’m proud of our efforts. We have two games to go and we have to continue to take advantage of each day,” Milton added afterwards.
Case led all scorers with 12 points and four rebounds. Huddleston chipped in nine points and had six assists. Hardman and Duvall combined for 15 points and nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.