Two weeks after their best game of the season, the North Lamar Panthers opened district play in Texarkana against the Liberty Eylau Leopards. Any momentum that may have been gained in their win over Wills Point was halted by the stingy defense of the Leopards as they defeated the Panthers 56-0.
North Lamar only managed 105 total yards on the night while surrendering nearly 400 to the Liberty Eylau offense. The Leopards scored touchdowns on eight of their nine possessions. The only drive that didn’t end in a touchdown was a fumble recovery by the Panthers.
The one bright spot for North Lamar was the running of Blayce Walton, who averaged over four and a half yards per carry on 15 attempts. His 79 yards accounted for 75 percent of the North Lamar offense.
With the loss, North Lamar is now 0-1 in district play and will welcome Pleasant Grove to town Friday night. Kickoff at R.L. Maddox stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
