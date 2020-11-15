Last year marked the end of an era when Willie Coulter, who coached the Blue Tigers for years, decided to retire. But Clarksville faithful need not worry — the program is in good hands.
Chris Carter, the recently-hired basketball coach replacing Coulter, comes to the job with 25 years of coaching experience at nearly every level, from junior high school to semi-pro basketball and everything in between.
Carter was aware of the reputation Clarksville basketball has in Northeast Texas, and said he’s humbled to be a part of that legacy.
“It means a lot to me to become a part of that tradition,” he said. “A lot of times when I join a team it’s to rehabilitate a program. But in this case I need to carry it on.”
Carter said he doesn’t have a set-in-stone coaching style, but adapts to the strengths of the personnel he’s coaching,
“I think that’s important,” he said. “I’ll figure out where these kids excel, where they need to work, and adjust based on that.”
Looking at the team he has this season, Carter says he knows the team is young and somewhat inexperienced, but he said he isn’t worried.
“We have a lot of young guys, but I think they’re hungry,” he said. “They’re eager to prove themselves and I’m excited to see what they can do. I’m sure a lot of these guys said, ‘I should be on varsity,’ last year. And they all say that until they’re actually thrown into the fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.