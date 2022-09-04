Look at the final score from Friday night and you’ll see a 20–7 win for the Prairiland Patriots over Ore City. Look closer, and you’ll see that Prairiland was even more dominant than the final score suggests.
They controlled the ball for nearly 35 minutes of the game, allowing the Rebels only 13 minutes of possession time. The Patriots ran 62 plays versus only 28 for the Rebels.
Prairiland opened up the scoring late in the first quarter. With 1:49 showing on the clock, Kardadrion Coulter took a handoff from Blake Lewis and found the end zone for a four yard score. Neither team would score again until their were zeros on the clock going into halftime. That’s when Tyler Maull’s 41 yard field goal attempt split the uprights to give the Patriots a 10–0 lead at the break.
“That’s huge,” head coach Herb Smith said after the game about Maull’s ability to hit long range field goals. “Having our confidence in him. Having our confidence in the line blocking, the snap, the holder. Every point is going to count in district and having him and relying on him is a huge plus going down the road.”
It wasn’t the only field goal for Maull on the night. In the fourth quarter, he connected from 31 yards out to put the Patriots up 20–7.
Prairiland’s ball control offense was on full display in the second half. Taking the second half kickoff at their own 34 yard line, the Patriots offense went on a 14 play drive that took nearly nine minutes off the game clock. Rylan Berry punctuated the drive with a five yard touchdown run to put the Patriots up 17–0.
Berry led the team in both carries and yards. He finished with 28 carries and 138 yards on the ground.
“The holes that were opening up were because of a great offensive line,” Berry said after the win. “Our line is pure bigness and they are strong up there. Every time I see a gap, I think to burst through it.”
And that is something he did all night long. Not just him, though. Coulter finished with 58 yards on the ground on 11 carries while D.J. Ledbetter had 66 yards on 14 carries.
Not to be overshadowed with the offensive performance was the play of the defense for the Patriots. While Prairiland was racking up 296 yards of total offense, their defense only gave up 90 yards of total offense on the night.
Because of the Patriots’ time possession dominance, Ore City only had six offensive possessions in the game and only two in the second half. Their only score came in the third quarter thanks to a big kickoff return.
After the Pats scored to go up 17–0, Ore City fumbled the kickoff return at their own 35 yard line. The ball bounced up and landed in another Rebel’s hands. He reversed direction, catching the return team off guard and scampered to the Patriot 24 yard line. Four plays later, they found the end zone.
With the win, the Patriots are now 2–0 on the season and will travel to take on Rivercrest this coming Friday.
