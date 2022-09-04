Football-16.jpg

Prairiland's Kardadrion Coulter stiff arms a would-be tackler in Friday's win.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

Look at the final score from Friday night and you’ll see a 20–7 win for the Prairiland Patriots over Ore City. Look closer, and you’ll see that Prairiland was even more dominant than the final score suggests.

They controlled the ball for nearly 35 minutes of the game, allowing the Rebels only 13 minutes of possession time. The Patriots ran 62 plays versus only 28 for the Rebels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.