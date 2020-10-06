The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team stumbled Friday against Rains, falling in four sets, 20-25, 14-25, 25-23, 18-25.
Peyton Holland recorded nine kills to pace the offense, going with an ace and 11 digs. Chloe Prestridge, Emmy Williams and Zoe England each had six kills. Williams aded six blocks and three aces, while Prestridge contributed five blocks and a trio of aces herself. England also finished with four digs and a block.
Kelsea Ball did a little bit of everything for the team in the loss, tallying 10 assists, four kills, 15 digs, a pair of aces and a block to the effort. Carley Bell had a team-high 17 assists to go with two aces and seven digs and Kaci Williams had 20 digs — most on the team — to go with a kill.
