Last week was a good one for the Paris Wildcat golfers, both here in the Lonestar State and further away from home.
At the Lindale Tournament, hosted at the Garden Valey Golf Club, the Wildcats finished 11th out of 23 teams, with a number of golfers posting impressive scores.
Tyler Day shot an 89, Adam Clement had a 91, Carson Day finished with a score of 95, as did Braylen Srader. Hayden Bush shot a 105, and Erickson Mathieu finished with a score of 110.
Meanwhile, senior Wildcat golfer Mason Napier was competing in Raleigh, North Carolina at the College Prep Series Tournament amongst high school golfers from across the nation.
Napier finished 14th out of 40 competitors, posting rounds of 82, 41 on nine holes and 79.
