Things were better for the Paris Junior College Dragons basketball team on Friday against Trinity Valley than in the prior meeting between the two teams, but it still wasn’t enough as they fell 82-64.
Da’May Jones and Kavon Freeman led the Dragons, scoring 18 and 17 points respectively.
Tavion Carroll added eight, Tim Moore Jr. finished with seven, Nate Braden had six, Kejuan Frager finished with five and Tyrone Woods Jr. scored a trio of points.
With the loss, PJC falls to 10-12 in conference play.
