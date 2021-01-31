Bball-26.jpg
Detroit Eagle Bradley Parsons drives to the rim against Linden-Kildare in Friday’s loss.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

The Detroit Eagles fought hard against Linden-Kildare on Friday. Unfortunately, It wasn’t to be, and Linden-Kildare overpowered the Red River County team, taking the game by a score of 68-41.

Detroit and L-K stayed neck and neck throughout the first quarter, with most of the period remaining a one-possession game. Headed into the second, Detroit trailed by just four. And after big man Ke’Aurian Jackson opened the second quarter up with a nice move in the post, that deficit was cut to two.

Things went south for Detroit after that, however. The Eagles went cold, struggling to convert in the post. On top of that, the Tigers caught fire from downtown for stretches of the period.

That's not to say that there weren't still highlights for the Eagles throughout the game, such as the buzzer-beating 3-pointer hit by Brayden Greer at the end of the first half.

"Brayden is like family for me, so I'm really proud of how he played," head coach Da'on Savage said after the game.

Despite the score slipping away from the Eagles' control, the team continued to play tough and physical, making the Tigers work for everything.

"The whole team played a lot better defensively," Savage said. "Even though it was still a loss, it was a lot better defensively."

 

“A lot of times we start really strong and just can’t finish strong,” head coach Da’on Savage said. “I’m not sure if it’s fatigue, but it’s something we’ve dealt with a lot.”

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

