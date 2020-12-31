Though the day didn’t end with a win for the Prairiland Lady Patriots, their loss to Rains still included something for the Prairiland faithful to cheer about, as senior Hannah Murdock wrote her name in the team’s record books when she logged her 1,000th career point.
The milestone came a few minutes into the second quarter on a pair of free throws, and she would go on to finish the game with nine points and a slew of rebounds.
“She’s the type of player any program wants,” head coach Callie Tucker said. “Not just on the court but also in the locker room and classroom. Leadership, mentality, she’s a kid who deserves something like this and she’s meant a whole lot to our program over the years. She’s worked her tail off for this program, and we’re going to definitely miss her once she graduates.”
The game started well for Prairiland. After a tightly contested first quarter that saw the Lady Patriots take a two-point lead into the second quarter, the team from Pattonville was able to extend its lead to nine at halftime thanks to a high-powered and efficient offensive performance.
They moved the ball exceptionally well, utilizing back door cuts and reversals to get to the rim and also find success with pull-up jump shots from the midrange.
Early in the third quarter, Prairiland extended its lead to 12, the biggest its lead would grow. Unfortunately, the team would go cold shortly thereafter, only scoring five third quarter points.
Rains, by comparison, would find its footing in the second half, and by the start of the fourth quarter, they’d whittled Prairiland’s lead from 12 down to just five.
They continued to cut into the lead throughout the fourth quarter, and eventually took the lead 35-34 on a three-pointer from the corner.
Prairiland would score a handful of baskets the rest of the way, but would never retake the lead, as Rains pulled ahead to down Prairiland 45-40.
“We knew they’re a really good team, and we knew they were going to make a run,” Tucker said. “We thought we’d have time to respond with another run of our own, but unfortunately the shots didn’t fall.”
