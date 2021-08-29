It’s called a rebuilding year. The Rivercrest Rebels graduated nine starting seniors in 2020 who had enjoyed years of playoff appearances and all-state accolades. The 2021 Rebels can only be described as young but full of potential. With a new head coach, Ty Huie, and a slew of underclassmen with no real varsity experience, the Rebels’ growing pains were on full display on Friday night.
The young Rebs traveled to DeKalb to take on the Bears in their season opener. It was a tale of the experienced versus the inexperienced as the Bears took advantage of several turnovers and quickly pulled away for a 65-6 victory.
“I thought our kids played hard the entirety of the game,” Huie said. “We had some spurts of really good plays offensively and defensively. One thing we need to work on is limiting turnovers.”
A fumble on the opening kick-off led to the first touchdown of the night by DeKalb.
Rivercrest looked to answer back with a hard run by sophomore Connor Young, who broke loose for 25 yards. However, an interception thrown by new quarterback Chase Duffer put the Bears’ offense back on the field.
The Rebel defense found success in stopping the Bears on the ground in the first quarter thanks to heavy hitting by Ethan Taylor and Noah Altal. A couple of costly offsides by the Rebels paraded the Bears into the red zone for an Amar Love touchdown to put DeKalb up by two scores.
Turnovers proved to be the Achilles heel for Rivercrest all night as they worked to get their varsity legs under them.
Confusion in the backfield led to a muffed hand-off between Duffer and Zane Dees and Buddy Griffin’s Bears made quick work to get to the endzone on a midfield pass to score again and put the Rebs on the ropes, 19-0.
Huie and company rallied their troops and put together a successful drive behind a quarterback keeper by Duffer for 12 yards and a Dees run for some substantial gain. Duffer then found Young wide open and connected with a pass at the 50 yard line. Young turned on the burners to boogie to the endzone for the lone Rebel score of the night.
The Bears then turned loose their premier running back, Winkie Williams, who slashed and gashed the Rebel defense for scores and first downs the rest of the game.
Despite the scoreboard, Rivercrest showed they have a lot of heart and talent to build on. Altal and Taylor each caused and recovered fumbles, and Taylor was asked to step into several different positions throughout the night as players went down with minor injuries and cramps.
Duffer kept his composure at quarterback, and despite throwing several interceptions, he also connected with Young and Dees for over 150 yards in passing. Senior linemen Alexis Barrientos, Carson Whitley, and Donnie Barganski pushed hard in the trenches while freshman Jaquan Brown showed the crowd he has a bright future ahead.
“I felt like Alexis Barrientos, Connor Young, and Zane Dees had a good night. As far as getting the young guys ready for varsity play, it is really hard to mimic a game-like situation at that speed,” Huie said. “The scrimmage helped us with that a little but it is going to take some time for us to get used to the speed of Friday night football.”
Rivercrest will travel to take on their cross-county rival, the Detroit Eagles, Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m.
