It might have taken a bit longer for the Chisum Lady Mustangs to assert themselves than head coach Will Smith would have liked, but they were eventually able to pull away from the Grand Saline Lady Indians on Friday for a convincing 53-30 win.
“We started out slow and were a little too careless with the ball for my liking, and that allowed them to stick around in the first half,” Smith said. “We’d go on a run but then we’d allow them to go on a run and get back in it. In the second half I thought we played much better. We took care of the ball a lot better and did a really good job rebounding the ball, and I think that was the difference.”
In the second half, the Lady Mustangs played sound, disciplined basketball, moving the ball with precision and waiting for the Lady Indians to make a mistake they could capitalize on.
Chisum senior Harmony Marsh had a fantastic game, finishing with a team-high 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
“She was finishing at the rim, getting putbacks and just playing really well,” Smith said. “We run the offense through her in the paint and she was big for us tonight.”
Peyton Holland joined her in double digits, with 13 points. Emma Garner scored nine and Brooklyn Atnip added seven points, while Madison Todd added six points.
