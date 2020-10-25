For the fourth game in a row the North Lamar Panthers were held scoreless on the football field. This time it was to district foe Pittsburg, 61–0.
The game couldn’t have started any worse for North Lamar. Within the first four minutes of the game, the Panthers were down 13–0, before the offense could even take a snap.
It only took the Pirates three plays to find the end zone on their first drive. The ensuing kickoff was fumbled by the Panthers and recovered by Pittsburg. Seven plays later and they had another score on the board.
“I don’t feel like it changed the game plan,” coach Cooper Crowell said about the early deficit. “I felt like our kids continued to battle and get after it.”
That was a sign of things to come. The Pirates had the ball 11 times and scored a touchdown nine times. The only drives that didn’t end in a touchdown were the result of turnovers.
On the second play of the second quarter, Pittsburg fumbled the ball. North Lamar recovered it at their own 20 yard line.
Towards the end of the half, both teams exchanged interceptions. Junior quarterback Dawson Dority had a throw over the middle picked off by Pittsburg. On the very next play, Pirate quarterback Putt McCain threw an interception to Kevin Dyck at the two yard line.
Other than the interception, Dority had one of his better statistical games of the year. He finished with 70 yards passing for the Panthers, connecting on a 36-yard play to Zain Figueroa and a 24 yarder to Ayden Exum in the process. On the ground, North Lamar struggled once again as they finished with negative rushing yards.
“We didn’t execute very well tonight,” Crowell continued. “A lot of that falls on my shoulders and a little bit of not getting us completely prepared. [Pittsburg] came out in a defensive front they hadn’t shown all year. I don’t think I had the offensive line prepared to go against that particular front.”
North Lamar will, once again, need to regroup as they welcome the no. 5-ranked Gilmer Buckeyes to R.L. Maddox stadium next Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.