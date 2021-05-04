Displaying dominance at the plate and on the basepaths, the Cooper Bulldogs cruised to a dominating 15-0 senior night win over Campbell on Monday.
The win was also a perfect send-off for senior Spencer Garcia, who didn’t allow a single hit in his three innings on the mound.
While the Bulldog offense peppered the Campbell defense with line drives, Garcia confounded the Campbell bats with excellent control and pitch selection, mixing up a devastating fastball and sharply-breaking curveball to great effect.
“Spencer is a competitor, plain and simple,” Cooper head coach Joey Chastain said. “It’s not always pretty or easy, but he’ll find a way to get the job done. He’s grown a lot, and I’m excited for his future, because I know that whatever he decides to pursue he’ll find success in, because he’s a competitor, he always finds a way to push through adversity and he’s just a great kid.”
The Bulldogs came out strong, scoring eight runs in the first inning, thanks to a combination of good hitting and defensive miscues by Campbell, who finished the game with seven errors.
Colin Ingram drove in Wyatt Allen for the first run of the game, the next two scored on passed balls by the Campbell pitcher and then the next two after that scored on a fielding error by Campbell.
The second inning was more of the same, as Cooper continued to lay the hammer down, scoring six runs in the inning. Hunter Horton, Canon Ingram, Denver Wood and Tanner Houchins all garnered RBIs in the inning.
“I honestly thought we came out a bit lacking in energy in the first,” Chastain said. “I do think they fixed that and turned it around pretty quickly, though.”
After another hitless frame by Garcia in the top of the third inning, the Bulldogs entered the bottom half of the inning needing just a single run to end the game.
They found that run fairly quickly, as Horton singled in the first at-bat of the inning, advanced to second when teammate Tristan Wicks was hit by a pitch and then scored on a flyball hit by Jacob Atchley.
“We came out and took care of business today,” Chastain said.
Chastain said he hopes the win gives the team some momentum heading into the playoffs. Cooper will face Era in the opening round of the playoffs this weekend, with the first two games being played Saturday at Denton-Ryan.
“I’m hoping we can come out strong on Saturday and add a trophy to our case,” Chastain said.
