Colin Ingram scored a team-high 14 points, and the Cooper Bulldogs beat Sam Rayburn 45-33 on Friday.
The two teams were tied at the end of the first period and only separated by three at halftime, but a big second half allowed the Bulldogs to come away victorious.
Markell Smith scored nine and Alfred Wilkerson had seven.
