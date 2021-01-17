The Rivercrest Rebels basketball team traveled to Bowie County Friday to face the much-improved James Bowie Pirates. And for their efforts they walked away with a commanding 55-31 win.
The Rebels came out in a stingy press and had several steals to get things gelling, as they jumped out to a 6-0 start. However, the Pirates hustled after every ball and intercepted several cross-court passes to keep the game close the first half.
Rivercrest seemed to be plagued by a virus called the “turnover bug,” as poor passing put the Rebels in a funk. However, Rivercrest did what good teams do and kept working to dig themselves out.
The trio of Zachariah Lane, Kamryn English and Bradyn English combined for 20 of the 24 first-half points. Damian Davidson handled the high-pressure defense of the Pirates well and got loose to add a score as well.
Zippy passes and scrambling for every rebound allowed the Pirates to keep it too close for comfort, as they entered the locker room trailing 24-16. This was only the second time this year the Rebels had been held to under 25 points in the first half, mostly due to the unusual number of turnovers.
“The halftime talk was about our guards being more aggressive on offense,” head coach Quincy English said. “When teams play a zone, we tend to be more passive which leads to turnovers. We switched a couple of the players’ positioning in the half-court and they came out and played better.”
Some hard halftime coaching produced a much improved effort by the Rebels. A steal by Davidson led to a no-look pass under the goal for Lane to get things started. Kamryn English promptly followed that up with one of his running jumpers and then hit a bucket from the top of the key.
Bradyn English, who once again led the team in rebounds, swiped an offensive rebound and deposited it back in to help his Rebels pull away for good.
Another steal by Davidson converted to a John Grider score to end the third quarter with a 39-24 lead.
The final stanza showcased senior guard Lane, who turned his speed up to full throttle and netted 12 fourth-quarter points. Davidson delivered another astounding back-door pass to Lane for an easy basket. Lane snagged a steal and converted it in a hotly contested layup.
A Darrion Ricks steal led to a finger-roll score by Lane. Then Lane knocked down a three from the left corner. Ricks garnered two more steals that turned into scores by Lane and then Ricks performed a cross-over layup to score himself.
Rivercrest powered ahead and the Pirates simply had no answer for the up-tempo, frenetic pace the Rebels set in the final eight minutes of play. Chris Randolph recorded the last score with a beautiful jump shot from the elbow and the Rebels tallied another victory.
At the end of the night, Lane had registered 26 points, including three 3-pointers. Kamryn English contributed 11 points and five rebounds. Bradyn English crashed the boards for 6 rebounds and netted six points. The two posts, Ricks and Grider, combined for eight points and six steals.
“It’s really all about energy. We started the game with a lot of energy and won the first quarter,” Quincy English said. “We fell off in the second quarter. We played with more urgency in the second half and were able to pull away from them.”
