The Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team put up a strong fight until the very end, but ultimately the team fell in five sets to Avery.
Avery took the first set 25-14, but then Detroit responded by winning the next two, 25-16 and 25-23. They were unable to maintain their momentum, however, as Avery responded in kind by taking the next two sets themselves and coming away with the win.
Throughout the entire match, Detroit’s service game was on point, head coach Jeff Allensworth said. For the match, the Lady Eagles were 91-92 on serves.
Kellie Welch led the way, racking up a team-high 13 kills to go with an ace, two digs and two blocks. Ayanna Smith finished the match with 12 kils and 4 digs. Alanna Harris finished with four kills, and Braylin Craig has four kills and four digs.
Harmony Haagenson finished with three kills.
