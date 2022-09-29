In an absolutely dominant win over Pittsburg, the North Lamar Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team showed no mercy, taking all sets in the three set match.
The first set ended 25-11, and the North Lamar players were cruising.
Set two was similar, ending in a 25-13 North Lamar win, followed next by an amazing third set from the Lady Panthers, in which they held Pittsburg to 10 points in the 25-10 set win.
The Lady Panthers took home the match, thanks to some great team play during each set of th match.
Claire Emyabbi was setting up her teammates everywhere, totaling 27 assists in the game. Junior Lauren Dority also showed her prowess around the net, gaining 15 kills on the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Another player to watch was Logan Dority, who was all over the place with 15 digs, which helped propel them to the comfortable victory.
The Lady Panthers will play Sulphur Springs on Friday in Sulphur Springs at 4:30, and the next home game will be against Liberty-Eylau on October 4 at 5:30 in the high school gymnasium.
