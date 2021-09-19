Playing in front of a raucous home crowd, the Detroit Lady Eagles made a statement in their third district win of the young season. And this time, it was even sweeter, as it came against the rival Rivercrest Lady Rebels. The Lady Eagles started and finished strong en route to a 25-7, 25-16, 25-13 victory.
The Lady Eagles opened the match with six straight points, two of which came on aces by CC Runels, and two more of which came on stellar kills from Ayanna Smith.
Throughout the match, Detroit utilized a balanced attack, with Runels and Smith making an impact all across the court, while Kellie Welch and freshman Clara Carpenter were big at the net.
“We play really well together,” Welch said with a grin after the game. “Ayanna is our star player, but we try to give everyone sets and get everyone involved. And when we do that, good things happen.”
For Rivercrest, the Lady Rebs appeared out of sorts throughout the opening set, finding themselves caught out of rotation, which the Lady Eagles capitalized on with a number of well-placed kills to an empty floor.
“We just were not here mentally,” Rivercrest coach Katelyn James said. “I don’t know where we were but it wasn’t at the game. We got a little better focussed during that second set, but one of their servers came up and we just gave up all the momentum we had going for us.”
Rivercrest middle blockers Lauren Hardman and Korie Mankins were the focal points of the Lady Rebels’ offense, but Detroit largely did a good job of keeping the ball away from their outstretched arms.
“We knew those were their big players, and we worked around that,” Welch said.
In the second set, Rivercrest took its first lead of the match and in fact held a lead for much of the set, though a late push by the Lady Eagles ultimately swung the set in their favor as well, and it was Smith who gave her team the 2-0 set lead with a thunderous kill down the middle.
Carpenter showed out in the third set, racking up three kills over the stretch of four late points.
“She’s a really good player, and she’s going to continue to develop,” Allensworth said. “She wants to be an outside hitter, but she’s most dangerous at the net, where she can really use her height.
“We’re playing really well right now. These girls are realizing what it takes to get where we want to be, and they’re hungry.”
“It definitely feels great to beat our rival,” Welch said. “On our calendar, we mark every game as ‘RC’ for Rivercrest, because we want to play every game with the same intensity that we play these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.