It only took three innings for the Cooper Dogettes to make an emphatic statement in their district opener on the softball diamond, winning 15-0 behind an explosive display of offensive prowess.

Five of the runs were driven in by senior Chesney Kinnamon, who finished batting 3-for-3. Also garnering RBIs were Graci Phipps, Jolee Szafran, Leddy Murray and Leighanna Donaldson.

Pitching for the Dogettes was Presley Limbaugh, who struck out three.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

