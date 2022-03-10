It only took three innings for the Cooper Dogettes to make an emphatic statement in their district opener on the softball diamond, winning 15-0 behind an explosive display of offensive prowess.
Five of the runs were driven in by senior Chesney Kinnamon, who finished batting 3-for-3. Also garnering RBIs were Graci Phipps, Jolee Szafran, Leddy Murray and Leighanna Donaldson.
Pitching for the Dogettes was Presley Limbaugh, who struck out three.
