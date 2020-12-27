When thinking of adjectives to describe this year’s Paris Wildcats football season, “easy” is not one that would apply. Faced with challenges both off the field and on, the Wildcats overcame all the adversity, and when all was said and done, they’d carved their names into the Paris football history books.
Through it all was head coach Steven Hohenberger, who did an expert job navigating the tumultuous season. For the work he did in the locker room and from the sideline, Hohenberger has been named the 2020 All-RRV Coach of the Year.
A Paris native, Hohenberger attended North Lamar High School as a student, where he shined on both the football field and basketball court. After a successful high school athletic career, Hohenberger attended Southeastern Oklahoma University, where he played linebacker and served as a three-year captain on the football team.
After leaving college, Hohenberger took a defensive coordinator position with Irving-Nimitz High School and the rest, he said, was history. It didn’t take long for Hohenberger to realize that coaching is what he wanted to do.
“I was there for 17 years,” Hohenberger said. “Part of that time was as defensive coordinator and part of it was as head coach there in the metroplex.”
Eventually, when Hohenberger’s children began getting closer to school age, he started looking for coaching opportunities in smaller communities and paid particular attention to his hometown.
“I wanted to be a part of a community where I felt like I’d been in their shoes before,” Hohenberger said. “I wouldn’t have been opposed to coaching at my alma mater, North Lamar, or any of the other local schools, but Paris opened up and I took it.”
Paris football is a proud program with a rich tradition, but when Hohenberger took the reins, it was a program in need of a breath of fresh air. Once recgonized as one of the best football programs in Northeast Texas, Hohenberger took over a program that had won a single playoff game in the previous 25 seasons.
It didn’t take long for Hohenberger to get Paris back to its winning ways. Soon the Wildcats were again finishing at or near the top of district standings year in and year out and becoming a regular fixture in the postseason.
It wasn’t long before they broke that playoff win drought, and then Hohenberger turned his attention to another hump he wanted to get the team over. Paris had not made it past the third round and into the regional finals since 1988, and the coach was determined to change that. This year, he did just that.
The feat was not necessarily an easy one, however. The Covid-19 pandemic made things difficult for all teams, but Paris was hit especially hard after a player on the team tested positive for the virus.
The Wildcats were forced to forfeit the first two games of district play. Rather than make those games up at a later date, though, they entered the record books as losses. Suddenly, the margin for error got a lot slimmer.
“I looked at those guys and I told them, ‘Pressure is good. It’s either going to bust a pipe, or it’s going to make a diamond,’” Hohenberger said. “I had a bunch of diamonds in that room. Because pressure is going to do one of those two things, and my message to them was not to shy away from pressure, but not to let it get out of your control.”
The motivational encouragement worked. Paris came out and comfortably downed its next three opponents before falling to the eventual state champion Argyle Eagles in the last game of the season.
Even before disaster struck in the form of the Covid-19 case, Paris had dealt with adversity on the field as well. Earlier in the season, Paris was trounced by the Pleasant Grove Hawks. Just like in the team’s response to the forfeitures, though, Paris responded in the best way possible, and followed up their poor showing against the Hawks by stunning a then fifth-ranked Midlothian Heritage team.
“I actually think that Pleasant Grove loss was an important turning point for us,” Hohenberger said.
With the regular season wrapped up, Paris began its run through the postseason, and what a magical run it was.
The team started off by scoring 56 points in the first half against Dallas-Lincoln. With that tune-up out of the way, they got ready for the next game: a rematch with the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars. Despite having beaten them already, Midlothian was still considered a two-score favorite. Hohenberger said he didn’t let the doubters get to him or his players.
“They were a better team than they were the first time we played them, but we were better too,” he said with a smile.
Thanks to some readjustments at halftime, Paris shut their opponent out in the second half, and moved on to take on the fourth-ranked Melissa Cardinals, one of their district rivals they missed out on playing in the regular season. The game was a back-and-forth instant classic, but Paris prevailed. Just like that, Hohenberger had done it. He’d brought Paris to the regional finals for the first time in 32 years.
Though Paris fell in the regional finals, the accomplishment ensures that his name and his players’ names will go down in Wildcat history.
“I just wish I could’ve done a better job coaching for them in that final game, because they deserve it,” he said. “But I’m happy for what they accomplished this year.”
While Hohenberger’s football acumen is unquestioned, for him, it’s only a small part of the job of the coach.
Hohenberger works to instill in his players a foundation of love and faith, he said, and imparts lessons that are just as applicable in day-to-day life as they are on the field.
“Your day will go the way the corners of your mouth turn,” Hohenberger said. “I firmly believe that, and it’s that kind of mindset I want to leave these kids with.”
Paris running back and All-RRV co-MVP Zy’kius Jackson praised Hohenberger for his life lessons, pointing to the team’s mantra of “Paris fight never dies.”
“Yeah, it applies to football, but it applies to everything else, too,” he said.
Hohenberger said he wants to build a program that stresses faith, family, academics and Paris football — in that order.
Lain Atwood, the 2020 All-RRV Defensive Player of the Year, said Hohenberger’s love for each of his players shines through.
“It’s obvious he cares for every single one of his players,” Atwood said. “It’s like we really are all part of his family.”
