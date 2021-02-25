Jaycie Hall was absolutely sensational on the mound forthe North Lamar Pantherettes on Wednseday, tossing a no-hitter against Texas High in a dominant 11-0 win.
In five innings, Hall made quick work of the Texas batters, striking out nine on 75 pitches. One error in the infield which allowed a Texas runner to reach first. as well as a single walk, was all that separated her from a perfect game.
Hall didn’t just make a definite impact on the mound, but in the batter’s box as well. She gave her team a huge boost offensively in the fourth inning when she smacked a powerful two-run homer to give the team a 3-0 lead.
“That ball was so well hit that it was still rising as it left the field,” North Lamar coach Ashley Endsley said. “She brings so much to the team, not just because of all that she’s able to do as a hitter and batter, but also because she’s a great leader in the dugout and in practice that sets an example for the other members of the team.”
The team’s first run of the game came the inning prior, when a double by McKenzie Dickson drove in senior Macy Richardson, who had reached on a walk to start the inning.
Eight runs crossed home plate for North Lamar in the fifth, putting the game away for the Pantherettes.
The Pantherettes went up 5-0 when Karsyn Iltis singled on a hard-hit line drive to left field that brought home Noel Rainey and Dickson.
Then, Sloane Hill joined Hall by smacking a homerun of her own, this one to deep center field, that brought Iltis home.
Later in the inning, Hannah Kent scored on a grounder by Emma Layton, Richardson scored on a fielder’s choice on Rainey’s ground ball and then Dickson doubled in the last run of the game when Rainey scored on her shot to left field.
“There was some rust at the plate early because of the break we had to take due to weather, but they really shook that off as the game went on, and in the field you couldn’t tell that there’d been any break at all,” Endsley said. “This was a great all-around team win.”
Richardson, Hill and Rainey each finished with two hits apiece.
The Pantherettes will next take the field on the road against Midlothian Heritage, which kicks off a string of road contests for the Pantherettes.
