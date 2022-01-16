Maddie Walters scored 19 points, Mylee Nottingham added 18, and the North Lamar Pantherettes easily downed Pleasant Grove 62-30 on Friday.
The game was close through one quarter, as North Lamar held just a four-point lead after one quarter, and a 12-point lead going into halftime. But the second half is when they truly pulled away. Led by eight points in the third from Nottingham and 10 in the fourth by Walters, the Pantherettes outscored their opponents 36-16 over the course of the final two quarters.
Cydnie Malone added 10 points, Hutton Pointer had eight, Logan Dority finished with five and Lauren Dority chipped in two.
