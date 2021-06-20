Though he already had two years of college baseball under his belt, Paris native and former Paris Wildcat Phillip Sikes took a big leap when transferred from Pima Community College to TCU. Despite the large jump from a junior college to a Big XII powerhouse, it was a transition Sikes made seamlessly, as he blossomed into a star in his first season with the Horned Frogs.
Out of high school, Sikes first played for the University of New Mexico where he played for a year before transferring to Pima to follow the coach who originally recruited him. With his first two years of eligibility in the books, Sikes knew he needed to find a four-year university to continue his athletic career, which led him to Texas Christian University, one of the Big XII’s top baseball programs.
“I liked the other schools, but TCU is a completely different environment,” Sikes said. “There’s a family feeling to it, and the culture is just very different to other schools.”
Heading into the 2021 season, Sikes knew TCU’s potential was high, with a sizable senior class returning to provide veteran leadership and high levels of production.
“I knew we could be good,” he said. “We had a lot of really good players coming back and some good guys coming in too, so I knew before we even played any games that we were going to be really talented.”
But while Sikes entered the season with expectations of team success, one thing he didn’t see coming was that he would quickly become a star, and arguably the team’s best hitter.
In his first year on the team, he finished with a batting average of .333, 11 home runs and 63 RBIs. Sikes also finished with a .620 slugging percentage, a 1.047 OPS and an on-base percentage just shy of .500.
Sikes’ batting average was tops on the team among qualifying players, as were his RBI totals and slugging percentage. His 11 homers were second best on the team.
“It was definitely the best season I’ve had in college, but that wouldn’t have happened without my teammates and coaches supporting me,” Sikes said.
“Phillip has nearly perfected his swing,” said former Paris Wildcats coach and Sikes’ uncle Bill Sikes. “It’s about as fundamentally sound a swing as you’ll find, and that’s why he has such great explosion on contact.”
Though Sikes’ mechanics are close to flawless, Coach Sikes added, it’s his passion and drive that make him the player he is.
“He loves the game, he loves to play and he’s extremely persistent at it,” Coach Sikes said.
As Sikes shone individually, the Horned Frogs found great levels of team success in 2021. The team finished with a share of the regular season title before going undefeated in the conference tournament.
“That was the first time TCU has ever won the regular season and conference tournament in the same year, so that’s really cool,” Sikes said.
“I just wish we could’ve been champs without having to share it,” he added with a chuckle.
Looking back on the season, Sikes said the team’s three-game series against the Kansas Jayhawks stands out as one of his best performances of the entire season. In the first game, Sikes went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs of his own. Then, in the next game of the series, he again batted 3-for-4, this time driving in two RBIs.
Sikes was recently recognized for his exemplary play, being named a second team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
“That’s a huge honor,” Coach Sikes said. “There aren’t too many All-Americans. So to be recognized like that means you really had a special year.”
Looking to the future, Sikes said he’s strongly considering entering the upcoming MLB draft in July. However, he added, he isn’t sure if he’s ready to say goodbye to college just yet.
“At the end of the day, we had a lot of fun this year,” Sikes said. “We’re like a family, and we had a lot of fun. … The atmosphere is just different.”
