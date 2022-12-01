Finding the perfect gift for the outdoors person on your shopping list can be a challenge. Through the years, family and friends have given me items that they thought I could use while hunting and fishing but the truth is, most outdoor types are very picky about the gear we use. We know what works and what doesn’t for our specific needs.
Each year about this time, I compile a list of Christmas gift ideas for the sportsman (or sportswomen). These are items that I use personally and have found to be of high quality. Hopefully this week’s column will help you choose that perfect gift for the outdoor types on your shopping list.
Electric smoker: Hunters and fishermen love to cook the fruits of our outings. Most of us enjoy smoking meats and making barbeque. For many years I’ve used my Smokin Tex Electric Smoker. Simply add a bit of wood to the smokebox, set the temperature and let it do its work while you go about your business. I often smoke large cuts of venison or wild pork overnight with the thermostat set at 190 degrees. This long, slow cooking process is the key to making great smoked meats.
Thermal rifle scopes: Early this year, I discovered AGM Global Vision thermal scopes and have put them to use on many hog and predator hunts. Check out their line of both thermal scopes and thermal spotters.
For the outdoor cook: Butcher Packer Supply has everything for the outdoor cook. Visit the web site and check out all the different products that make outdoor cooking easier. Make sure and order a few packets of sausage seasoning or try one of the cures for making ham at home. You might inspire your outdoor person to a new hobby and you will benefit from all the tasty sausages and ham!
Big Bore Air Rifle: I Do a lot of hunting with my big bore air rifles. Air rifles are now legal for big game hunting in Texas. There are many sportsmen that have yet to learn about the PCP air rifles, some of which shoot not only bullets but arrows or bolts as well. For the past decade, I have taken a lot of game with my Airforce Airguns “Texan” in 45 caliber.
Game Feeders: I’ve been using feeder assemblies from Ultramatic Feeders for many years and have found them to be virtually maintenance free. Equipped with a solar panel, the battery stays fully charged. The have versions that tightly seals the flow of corn after the feeder motor spins. No more corn loss to raccoons or squirrels. They mount on your existing feeder.
Firearm or bow: Buying a firearm or bow for the outdoors person on your list is a challenge. It’s important to know exactly what rifle, pistol, shotgun or bow is best suited to an individual’s needs.Shooters are very particular about thier guns. Sometimes, a bit of detective work is in order; ask the best buddy of your outdoorsman/woman to bring up the subject in casual conversation and determine the ideal gift.
Catfishing supplies: If you are targeting big, hard fighting catfish, you need gear that will stand up to the task! CATFISH PRO makes some great catfish bait and catfishing supplies as well as a tournament series rod and reel designed to hold the biggest of catfish. They offer needle sharp double offset circle hooks for hooking and holding big catfish. Their cube type baits stay on the offset hooks well and are great for catching catfish both in lakes and rivers.
Clothes for outdoor wear: Every outdoors person, male or female needs quality rain gear. Warm clothing is always a welcome gift, everything from thermal socks to a warm jacket. I have several jackets but my go to coat is always a hooded Carhart. It’s warm, water resistant and comfortable. I prefer the darker color when hunting from blinds but the jackets come in a wide variety of styles and colors. I’m old school and still hunt in blue jeans most of the time except when bowhunting from elevated blinds. I absolutely love wearing flannel lined blue jeans. They cost about twice the price of normal jeans but they last for years and are very comfortable and warm when fishing or hunting on really cold days.
Some of the items mentioned won’t show up on the shelves of your local package store; you’ll have to order them. Christmas is only weeks away but there’s plenty of time to get your orders in if you act quickly.
