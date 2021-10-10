We all got a little bit overconfident our friend would live on. Sunday, Oct. 3, Paris High School graduate of 1938 Eddie Robinson was at his pecan orchard in Bastrop, showing the younger set around his beloved farm. Of course, at nearly 101 everyone was younger to Eddie. In fact, until his death Sunday, he was the oldest Major League Baseball player alive the past year, and he enjoyed every minute of the sovereignty.
His truly younger wife, Bette, only 88, had been sent back to Fort Worth for a long-planned library function she had worked on. She planned to come back Monday, and then they would celebrate the couple’s 66th wedding anniversary. They were married one day after the 1955 World Series finale in which the Yankees lost to the Dodgers. Then, Oct. 7, 1955, the couple joined Eddie’s teammates, two other newly-wed couples, players’ wives, coaches, managers and escorts for a 22-game “barnstorming” tour of the Pacific and Japan. The crowds were huge. But, since he came up to Cleveland in 1947, big crowds of over 70,000 were normal.
“It was so loud in those 1948 games; the sound was just a constant roar down on the field,” he said of that experience. It had been much the same in New York.
That Japan trip began a honeymoon around the world for Eddie and Bette, and the beginning of a ride Bette never wanted to end.
But Eddie fell ill Sunday night and quickly left us. I woke up the next morning with three things for us to do before I went over there the next week. I was thinking he was alive and well — until that dreaded phone call came.
We were working on a history of the baseball union for inclusion into his new book I was putting together for him.
“You have part of it wrong,” he said on the phone the week before he died.
We were to finish up the history of the farm venture. And, we were going to go over pages 322 to 583 of the manuscript he had recently proofread. Well, I say read. Actually, Bette read him the pages each evening in bed. As he often said, “She is a real trooper.”
We thought we were coming to an end, or close. He had asked me three months earlier if we could pick up the pace. Paul Trull asked him one time point blank after a golf match, “Eddie. How long do you plan to live?” In his mid-90s then, he said, “Well, I can’t collect my full insurance past 100!” But he zoomed past that last Dec. 15 and was about to hit 101.
“I think I lost about $85,000 by living so long,” he’d say with a laugh.
Four years ago, he stopped playing golf with Jay Guest, Trull and I because macular degeneration finally made it impossible for him to follow his shots. He could no longer be a part of the Paris Educational Foundation tournament, either. His playing partner at Woodhaven in Fort Worth, music teacher Ray Lichtenwalter (Eddie loved to pronounce “Lick-ten-wal-ter”), could not remember where their balls went. So, Eddie said it was time to put down more memoirs. He had already done a book “Lucky Me” with SMU professor Paul Rogers, but had more to say.
And, have them, he did!
Eddie was honored by Paris probably three times, the first by Professor Thomas S. Justiss, school superintendent, after the 1948 World Series. But about 22 years ago, Paris Junior College had a gathering as a fundraiser and honored Eddie and his whole family. I first met him personally there, and that began two decades of fun golf rounds, eating out, seeing golf, eating breakfast with his club of Fort Worth professionals, and of course, time at the ballpark.
The stories I heard from Eddie were not from interviews, but from comments on the course. Jokes about players were numerous, especially about Yogi Berra. I had in mind to interview Dr. Bobby Brown, Eddie’s Yankee teammate and great friend in Fort Worth. But, he died of Covid-19 last winter, and along with him tons of fine stories about that era of baseball and life.
Recently a book came out about the 1948 World Series team, and how the white players from all over the country on the Indians fit in with Black players Larry Doby and Sachel Paige, Bob Feller, and owner Bill Veeck, a real promoter who brought life and a championship to a downtrodden organization. Eddie hit the peak of his career that second year in the Big Show. He hung on the upper rungs by being elected or chosen to four All-Star games, played in two World Series and in post-playing days managed two major league teams for very difficult owners.
I don’t think yet any of us in Paris realize what this kid who worked before high school at the Northeast Texas Transfer Co. docks down by market square did in life. He was too humble to blast away with his resume, but he was at the same time more than anxious to tell anyone who would listen what he knew.
In a day when the ball did not jump off bats like now, Eddie set a home run record at Chicago’s Old Comiskey Park that lasted into the 1970s. He held for years the record for most home runs with less than 200 at bats in a season. Some of his dingers were of the Mickey Mantle/Babe Ruth/Ted Williams distance. He was so disappointed at being a Philadelphia Athletic and not winning that he sacrificed a Hall of Fame honor by agreeing to go to the Yankees in 1954 as a bench warmer. A guy named Moose Skowron was training for that position then. Even at that, Eddie came very close to being an All-Star in 1955.
Eddie loved being a Yankee. He even dated my New York cousin, Clara Ann Fowler of Claremore, Oklahoma. They made a great backwoods country couple. You might remember her as Patti Page. She might have been making $10 million but “in that city, being a Yankee was a big deal,” he would smile. However, he met a doll of a lady on the train one evening, and chose a quieter style of life with pianist Bette Farlow instead. Worked out pretty good. She, his local Robinson cousins, and all of us “young” friends miss him.
Skipper Steely is a local historian.
