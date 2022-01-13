After starting the game with a 24-8 lead, the Paris Dragons fell victim to one unforced error after another and lost to the Tyler Apaches 67-62 on Wednesday.
Led by Corey Camper, who led all scorers with 23 points, Tyler outscored Paris 26-16 the rest of the half and trailed only 40-34 at intermission.
Christian Ashby hit five 3-pointers in the first half, and the Dragons still had a six-point lead at 49-43 before Tyler scored 14 straight points to go ahead for the first time.
Ashton Howard added 13 points, including 11 straight in that 14-point Tyler rally after which Paris — down 57-49 — never led again. Six of the points came on monster dunks.
Paris continued to be plagued by turnovers, and Ashby didn’t have the opportunity for many second-half shots. His only triple of the second half came late in the game, cutting Tyler’s seven-point lead to 64-60.
Seconds later, Da’May Jones’ basket made it 64-62, but Tyler’s Sean Franklin nailed a 3-pointer with 26.6 seconds to play as the shot clock was expiring for a 67-62 lead that ended the Dragons’ chances.
Ashby led the Dragons with 20 points, and Jones added 16.
Tyler improved to 6-1 in conference and 11-6 overall while Paris fell to 6-2 and 12-7.
