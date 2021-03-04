As the game clock ticked towards zero, the Rivercrest Rebels needed a 3-pointer to force overtime in their regional semifinal game against Cisco on Tuesday. Kamryn English found some separation with a stepback, and put up the shot. The shot was unfortunately just a bit wide, and the team ended their playoff run with a 64-61 loss.
But for the Rebels to be in that position at all after trailing by as many as 16 earlier in the game was indicative of the gritty determination they played with not just against Cisco, but all season long.
“That’s just who they are — there’s no quit in them,” Rivercrest head coach Quincy English said of his team’s near-comeback. “They’re a gritty, determined group, and they never stop fighting.”
The two teams were neck-and-neck for much of the opening quarter, thanks to efficient offensive execution by both teams.
However, defensive miscues began rearing their ugly head for the Rebels in the opening quarter that would persist throughout the game. All game long, the Cisco Loboes found great success driving into the paint, and then kicking the ball out of 3-point shooters as the defense collapsed in the interior. A handful of Cisco players — led by guard Layne Edgar — peppered the Rebels with triples all night long.
Edgar drained eight 3-pointers in the game, and did so with an alarmingly high percentage.
“We’d seen them, and we knew (Edgar) could really shoot, but we never saw him shoot like that before,” English said. “It just seemed like he couldn’t miss.”
Despite allowing five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, the Rebels kept it close by running their offense at a high level, and even led at various points throughout the period. Heading into the second, they only trailed by six points.
The second stanza is where the Rebels got in trouble, however. The Loboes continued to score at about the same pace as in the prior quarter, but the Rebels went cold, only managing six points in the second quarter.
They entered the halftime locker room trailing by 15 points, and that deficit was extended to 16 in the opening seconds of the third. However, the Rebels wouldn’t go down without a fight.
Rivercrest cut the deficit to single digits with a 9-2 run over the next several minutes, which included baskets by Darrion Ricks, Zachariah Lane and Kamryn English.
Headed into the final quarter, the Rebels trailed Cisco by just six, a 10-point swing from where they were in the opening moments of the quarter.
The fourth quarter could only be described as the ‘Zachariah Lane Show,’ as the versatile wing put his team on his back offensively, and seemingly willed them into a position to win.
The senior scored 13 of his game-high 31 points in the final quarter. Lane used his speed to blow by defenders, and then time and time again used his combination of strength and agility to absorb contact and finish in traffic, on more than one occasion drawing a foul and sinking the shot for and-one opportunities.
“Zach was huge for us,” Quincy English said. “He’s a tremendous player, and you could tell that he gave everything he had.”
Lane — as well as Bradyn English, Kamryn English and Ricks — made big shot after big shot in the quarter, showing that they weren’t ready to wrap up their season.
Repeatedly throughout the final quarter, Cisco would utilize spurts of offense that seemingly killed Rivercrest’s comeback efforts, only for the Rebels to find ways to quickly get right back in the game. With just barely over three minutes left in the game, one such spurt put Cisco back up by nine, However, it took all of about 90 seconds for that to be trimmed to just a five-point difference.
Not helping the Rebs’ comeback chances was a difficulty to score from downtown. Throughout the game, the team only made two 3-pointers, one by Ricks toward the end of the third quarter and one by Kamryn English midway through the fourth.
“I don’t think we’d shot the ball well the last three games, to be honest,” Quincy English said. “During the year we relied on the outside shot, and we also relied on forcing turnovers and scoring in transition, and we weren’t able to do that very well, either.”
Despite the cold shooting from the perimeter, the Rebels nevertheless found themselves racing the ball up the court with four seconds left and a chance to send the game into overtime, the ball in the hands of Kamryn English: the team’s best sharpshooter.
The shot was barely off the mark, but that doesn’t stop the 2020-21 season from being one of the best years the Rebels have had in recent memory.
In addition to Lane’s 31, Ricks joined him in double digits with an impressive 18. Kamryn English scored seven, Bradyn English finished with three and Damian Davidson finished with two points to complement a slew of impressive assists.
“This season was great,” Quincy English said, looking back on the year his team enjoyed. “With the way things ended last year, making it to the regional quarterfinals, we knew going in that we had the chance to be really good this year if everyone bought in, and they did.
“Endings are always tough, but the majority of this season was enjoyable. … We’re headed in the right direction. These heartbreaking losses are tough, but we’re getting back to where Rivercrest basketball should be.”
