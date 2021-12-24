Case Fendley scored 15 points, and the North Lamar Panthers used hustle plays and offensive rebounds to take down the Hugo Buffaloes in an intra-state matchup on Tuesday, winning 53-43.
The two teams traded the lead throughout the first two quarters, with North Lamar’s baskets at the rim being matched by the Buffaloes’ hot shooting from long range.
Fendley scored five first-quarter points, and his team entered the second half up 11-8, but Hugo’s Lamarcus Davis and Ja’Marion Brown kept the game close, as each drained a 3-pointer in the quarter.
North Lamar opened the second quarter up by quickly turning its three-point lead into a six-point one when Jack Johnson drained a corner 3-pointer.
Hugo responded, however, by going on a 7-0 run to turn that deficit into a quick one-point lead.
The Panthers retook the lead roughly two minutes later, when an offensive rebound by Case Fendley led to a bucket from in close by Joe Lane, putting the Panthers back on top 17-16.
Hugo would not lead again.
The quarter turned into a defensive battle from there, with neither team scoring much over the final few minutes. Entering the halftime locker room, North Lamar clung to a 21-20 lead.
A little baseline jumper by Johnson with about three minutes left in the third quarter put North Lamar up nine, and about two minutes later the game saw its first double-digit lead when a free throw by Carson Preston put them up 34-24.
A big factor in allowing the Panthers to open up the game was a slew of hustle plays, and in particular offensive rebounds, that all seemed to go their way. Dawson McDowell, Mason Cole and several other Panthers all made their presence felt on the offensive glass.
“We stopped doing the little things necessary to stay in the game,” Hugo head coach Darnell Shanklin said. “We gave far too many rebounds and got out-hustled. Whenever there was a hustle play to be made, (North Lamar) made it. We stopped doing the little things necessary to win.”
“There are a few things we focus on,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said. “We focus on the 50/50 loose balls, taking charges and getting offensive rebounds. I felt like we did a pretty good job at those things today. We want to get after it and make the other team uncomfortable.”
Hugo made a little run early in the fourth quarter, with quick baskets by Travion King and Amareion Maytubby cutting the North Lamar lead down to just six points.
The Panthers responded, though. A quick scoring run by North Lamar — highlighted by back-to-back baskets by Devin Offutt — pushed the lead back up to double digits for good.
“Early on in the game, we weren’t moving the ball as well and we were taking shots really early without looking for a better one,” Allen said. “Once we calmed down and started playing our game, that’s when things started going better for us,”
In addition to Fendley’s 15, Lane scored seven, Isaiah Acevedo scored six, Johnson finished with five, Cole and Offut each had four, Andon Rangel had three, Riley Reaves scored three and Jaxon Spangler and McDowell each finished with a pair.
