The 7U Paris All-Stars will host a fish fry Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Drake’s Party Barn, 6090 Highway 271, to raise money for their trip to the World Series. Plates will cost $14, and will include fish, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, tea and dessert.
Head coach Bronson Brown talked about how hard the boys have worked during their summer and how important it is to them.
“We have a group of seven-year-olds that have chosen to spend a large part of their summer putting in work on the baseball field,” Brown said. “Our state champion 7U Paris All-Stars will be representing Texas at the 7U Dixie Invitational World Series next week in Monroe, Louisiana.”
The team will compete in the World Series from July 21-24 in Monroe, Louisiana, where they will try to continue their successful season.
The fish fry is a way for the families to raise money for the expenses of the trip.
“All proceeds will go towards the cost of our trip to the World Series; The Paris community has been amazing, we hope to see you there and any support would be greatly appreciated,” Brown said. “You can check out our Facebook page at ‘Paris 7U All Stars’ for more information.”
