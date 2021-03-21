If one was to look at Paris Ladycat Nya William’s statistics from the 2020-21 season, they might rightfully think she was a seasoned veteran, or at the very least had a year of experience playing at the varsity level. However, they would be wrong, as Nya Williams emerged as one of the top players in her district in just her freshman year.
In her inaugural season, Williams averaged 9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Because of the high level play she exhibited, she’s been named the All-Red River Valley Newcomer of the Year.
Williams first began playing basketball — as is the case for so many local athletes — in the Boys and Girls Club. What began as an after-school hobby soon turned into an everyday activity and then into a total passion.
“I played a lot of sports as a kid, like soccer, track and volleyball,” Williams said. “But right away, basketball was my favorite. I liked the intensity of it and being a part of a team, and I just decided I wanted to learn the game and become as good as I can be at it.”
As she grew up, Williams’ father provided her with valuable coaching that has helped shape her into the formidable player she is today.
“He pushed me to be the best, and was always teaching me about how to play the game,” Williams said. “He was hard, but it helped me. He ran a lot of drills with me. If I missed a layup, I might have to do two down-and-backs, or pushups or just things like that.”
The work put in with her father paid off in dividends, and Williams entered high school a step ahead of her peers, and even ahead of some older players.
“One of the things that sticks out to me about Nya is that she has an extremely high basketball IQ,” head coach Hiyadeja Moore said about her star freshman. “We’ll sit and just talk basketball, and it’s clear that she understands the game at an extremely high level.”
Williams doesn’t have the uncertainty and poor decision making that is often found in younger players, and Williams was able to hold her own against the best juniors and seniors the district had to offer as a result.
Offensively, Williams is a versatile player with the size, speed and finesse to be a nightmare from down on the low block. Whether she’s driving baseline on a backdoor cut or posting up a hapless defender, Williams proved to be an extremely efficient scorer from in close.
She also demonstrated an ability to knock down shots from deep, though Williams said she hopes to be even more reliable with her jump shot by the time her sophomore season rolls around.
“I definitely think I can continue to improve my shot,” she said, also pointing to her dribbling and ball security as areas where she can get even better.
Williams’ tendency to critique aspects of her game that are already superior those of her peers is part of what makes Williams such a promising young player, Moore said.
“Nobody is harder on Nya than she is on herself,” Moore said with a chuckle. “She seems to think that she’s not very good at anything, but the truth is that there are so many positives for her. I mean, she played like an upperclassman this year.”
For as good as Williams is offensively, she showed herself to be an even better defender this past season. Leading her team in steals and deflections, Williams could be a one-person fast break with how disruptive she was.
“She reads the passing lanes so well, and was able to get a lot of steals because of that,” Moore said.
Williams’ defensive tenacity is just one more trait that she attributes to her father.
“My dad always says, ‘Defense wins games,’ so that’s my mindset when I’m on defense,” she simply said.
Looking back on this past year, Williams had a number of memorable games where she turned heads, but one game sticks out in her mind above the rest — her team’s road victory against the archrival North Lamar Pantherettes.
The game was a back-and-forth battle that went down to the wire, and ultimately it was Williams who stepped up in the biggest moment of her young career, hitting a clutch game-winning basket with roughly three seconds left to put the Ladycats ahead.
“That was crazy,” Williams said. “I was mainly happy for all my teammates, because I didn’t want to let them down.”
“It’s funny, because she’d actually been out the two days before that with a stomach bug,” Moore said. “So coming into the game I didn’t know how much she could give us, because I knew she was weak. But she just came in and played so well.
“I don’t even know if she knew the play I had called, but she knew to cut to the basket, she hesitated, her girl stood up and she read that well and cut to the basket.”
Another game that sticks out in Williams’ mind as a highlight was the team’s home game against Pleasant Grove.
“Me and (teammate Jazz Dangerfield) were both locked in, and came up with a ton of steals and deflections,” Williams said. “That was one of our best defensive games.”
Looking ahead to the future, Williams said she’s excited for what Ladycat basketball can become. The team is losing leading scorer and senior leader Quiniya Savage, but the rest of the squad’s nucleus is comprised of talented young athletes who could all become a force to be reckoned with if they continue to grow. In addition to the freshman Williams, Paris’ top returning players are sophomore Keshanti Gordon, Dangerfield and sophomore Asia Johnson.
“I think we can compete for a district title in the next few years if we stay focused,” Williams said. “We play really well together and we’re only going to get better.”
