Sometimes, one look at a team’s record tells you all you need to know about how good a team is. That was not the case with last year’s Prairiland Patriots.
“You know, we had seven or eight games last year where we had the ball on the last possession with a chance to win the game, and only one of them went our way,” head coach Steven Weddle said. “We competed tough against every single team that went to the playoffs, and even though those games didn’t fall our way last year, I think we grew a whole lot. I think it was a step in the right direction of us becoming a more mature basketball team.”
After taking some lumps last year, Weddle and his players expect the coming season to be markedly improved.
Weddle said the team has a different mentality heading into this season, and added that oftentimes a new mindset can make all the difference.
“The biggest difference this year is that these guys expect to win now,” he said. “They know what it takes to be successful and they’re ready to go do it.”
One of the team’s biggest assets, senior post Ryan Butler said, is the chemistry between players.
“We’ve all been playing together for so long now, it really translates to good things on the court, I think,” he said.
Prairiland lost Connor Sessums — one of the best scorers in the Red River Valley in recent years — to graduation. But instead of a single player stepping up to fill that void, Weddle said he hopes to see every Patriot step up and help fill that void by committee.
Among the players who are expected to take on bigger roles in the team’s success this year are Blake Ballard, a dangerous shooter if given space; Butler, a player who blossomed into one of the better posts in the Red River Valley last year; and Eli Rolen, a defensive specialist for the team.
“I think the biggest change to our gameplan is that we’re going to pound the ball inside more than we have in years past, because I think we have a really good post presence in Ryan,” Weddle said.
With last year in the rearview mirror, the Patriots are confident in their abilities moving forward, and ready to prove the doubters wrong.
“I can’t wait,” Butler said.
