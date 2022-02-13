Having already split the season series when they met in district play, bragging rights were on the line when the Detroit Lady Eagles faced off against the Rivercrest Lady Rebels in a decisive tie-breaker on Friday. With the second seed in the upcoming playoffs also in the air, there was even more on the line.
In the end, it was the Lady Eagles who emerged victorious, clinching a dramatic, heart-stopping game 52-49 with a clutch steal by CC Runels in the final seconds sealing the win.
The final seconds were fraught with uncharacteristic miscues from both squads.
With Detroit up 50-49 and Rivercrest at the free throw line with a chance to tie or take the lead, the Lady Rebs missed their free throw but collected their own offensive rebound with 15 seconds left, but promptly gave the ball back to Detroit with a double dribble as they attempted to clear it.
However, Detroit gave possession right back to Rivercrest when, on the ensuing inbound play, the inbounder attempted a hand-off with her teammate, resulting in another turnover and giving the Lady Rebels the ball yet again, right under their own basket.
“That’s not the place you want to have a turnover like that,” Detroit head coach Michelle Estrada said with a chuckle after the game. “I think sometimes we get too wrapped up in what we’re trying to get them to do, and we leave out little details, like we assume they know specific little rules like that.”
With less than 10 seconds left, the Lady Rebels swung the ball around the key, looking for a good shot as the clock ticked down. Detroit’s CC Runels was ready though, and used her quick reflexes to come away with the game-winning steal and runout for one final layup as time expired.
“I’d stolen the ball from her already in the game, and saw that she had a lot of people on her, so I knew I had a chance to come away with the ball again,” Runels said. “I decided to take a chance and help get this great win for us.”
The game ended with the two teams neck and neck, and that’s how it had remained essentially from the outset.
Throughout the first half, the two teams matched each other nearly basket for basket. Rivercrest ended the first quarter with a four-point lead on the backs of big opening frames from Selena Kelley and Anna Duvall, who scored six and five points, respectively.
The pair had big games overall when all was said and done, too. Duvall finished the game with a game-high 20 points and Kelley had 12.
“Both of those girls complement each other well,” Rivercrest head coach Justin Milton said of the duo. “Both of them are capable of knocking down the 3-pointer, and both are really good at driving into the paint. They do a lot of things the same way, and having one on each side in the offense helps open things up for us.”
The first half closed with a flurry of offense as a 3-pointer by Lady Eagle Braylin Craig cut Rivercrest’s lead to just three points, but Duvall raced down the court and drilled a 3 of her own to push her team’s lead back up to six headed into halftime.
While Rivercrest came out ahead in a contentious first half, the third quarter was where things began to swing in Detroit’s favor.
Craig got things going in the third with another triple, and then Kelley responded by slashing into the paint for two. Rivercrest would hit something of a brick wall after that, as that was their final field goal until the last three minutes of the quarter.
Craig, Cheyenne Snodgrass, Cailyn Ray and Zoe Crutchfield all played a hand in Detroit roaring back, retaking the lead and building up a five-point lead of their own.
In the final minutes of the quarter, however, Rivercrest found its footing again. The Lady Rebels ended the quarter with a sudden bolt of offense. Duvall and Alexis Case hit jumpshots in quick succession to get back to within one point, and then Duvall closed the quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give them a two-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Still, Detroit had won the quarter and entered the fourth with some momentum.
“We had a bit of a lull through most of the third where we didn’t execute and that was ultimately the difference in the game, I think, was that stretch right there,” Milton said.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, just as the rest of the game had been. Detroit opened the quarter with a 5-1 run to go up 43-41, but it wasn’t long before the two teams were again tied.
Runels had back-to-back coast-to-coast layups in the opening minute to give Detroit a two-point lead, but Duvall tied the game back up with a slash to the rim.
The rest of the quarter unfolded with the two teams trading the lead back and forth, all leading up to the wild final seconds.
With the win, Estrada — in her first year as a head coach — has led her team to a second-place finish in district play.
“It feels great,” Estrada said with a grin. “Coming in, we knew McLeod would be a tough opponent and we knew Rivercrest was going to be a tough opponent. But I think we’ve been able to grow together and grow as a team. I think they’ve grown tremendously over the course of the season. The team that clutched out this win tonight is not the same team I first met over the summer.”
Runels scored 19 points to lead Detroit, Craig scored 15, Ray had six points, Crutchfield and Kayleigh Griggs each finished with five and Snodgrass had two points.
For Rivercrest, in addition to Duvall’s 20 and Kelley’s 12, Logan Huddleston scored six and Lauren Hardman scored five points. Alexis Case, Alexis Carey and Anna Guest each scored two points.
“I think we’re playing great right now,” Runels said with a smile. “If we play together and play as a team, I definitely think we can go and get a dub in the playoffs.”
