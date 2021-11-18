The North Lamar Pantherettes had another strong outing early in the basketball season, crushing Sherman 70-35 on Tuesday.
Hutton Pointer scored 17 points and Cydnie Malone poured in 15, leading the offensive onslaught.
Freshman Roselyn Spencer had 13 in the effort as well, joining them in double figures.
Mylee Nottingham added nine and Logan Dority contributed eight points. Maddie Walters finished with six and Lauren Dority had two.
