In his youth, Clarksville native Broderick Gaffney shone on the basketball court and the football field for the Blue Tigers. Now, he’s returned to athletics at his alma mater, but this time he’s directing things from the sidelines, as the Lady Tigers’ new head coach.
This isn’t his first stint at Clarksville, though, as he spent three years with the Tigers as a teacher and assistant coach before going to Paris ISD, where he worked initially on the coaching staff of Paris Junior HIgh before moving up to coach the freshman team and be an assistant coach for the varsity squad.
However, when he saw the head coaching job open up for the Lady Tigers back in Clarksville, he knew he had to go for the position.
“It feels great,” Gaffney said with a smile about being a head coach for his alma mater. “There’s nothing like hometown love.”
With Gaffney at the helm, he said, fans can expect the Lady Tigers to push the tempo as much as possible.
“When I look at the athletes we have here, we have too many All-State track runners not to be going up and down the court getting layups,” he said with a laugh. “And so on offense we’re going to be aggressive, pressing in the full court and trying not to foul.”
Gaffney inherits a team with plenty of talent, but a team that could be in search of leadership in the early going. The two leading scorers from a year prior, Madison Gill and TyteAnna Rosser, together accounted for most of the team’s points, and so the team will need other players to step up and fill that void.
However, the group has several players who have the ability to step into that role.
One is Ashley Rosser, a sharpshooter with excellent basketball know-how.
“She wants it,” Gaffney said. “I heard that she had a bit of a mental block last year, but now with the leading scorers gone, she knows this is her time. She’s a great scorer and she wants to become that player that leads the offense.”
Another player who can flourish this year is Jalaya Stephens, the definition of hustle.
“She’s got so much determination, I feel like she’s going to be the heart and soul of the team,” Gaffney said. “If we can get her working in tandem with Ashley, that would really push us over the edge.”
And another who can step up and play a key role is Mariela Resendiz, a guard with keen court awareness and tenacity as an on-ball defender.
“We’ve got some girls who can really play, and do a lot of good things out there,” Gaffney said. “It should be a fun season.”
