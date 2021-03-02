The North Lamar Panthers baseball team had a hard-fought battle against Rains over the weekend, but ultimately came up short in an 8-4 loss.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, with the two teams trading runs.
North Lamar struck first, scoring three runs in the top of the first, and later added another in the fourth. But headed into the final inning, Rains had tied things up thanks to two scored in the third and another in the fourth.
Unfortunately, the fifth inning proved to be problematic for North Lamar, as Rains scored four runs in the final inning thanks to some timely hitting and capitalizing on some miscues by the Panthers.
Andy Kirk led the way for North Lamar offensviely, going two for three at the plate and driving in a pair of RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.